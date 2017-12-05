Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec052017

Food Recall

DateTuesday, December 5, 2017 at 12:47PM

Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc., a Detroit, Mich. establishment, is recalling approximately 813 pounds of chicken patty shish kabob products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain milk, wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. The chicken patty shish kabob items were produced on various dates between Feb. 7, 2017 and Nov. 27, 2017. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 44196” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

