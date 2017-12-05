New NC Law: Prisons and Drones
A new law went into effect Friday, December 1 that helps increase public safety at prisons in North Carolina. As of Dec. 1, it is illegal to fly unmanned aircraft systems, also called drones, 250 feet above and within 500 feet of correctional facilities. Under the new law, those who use drones to try to sneak cell phones, weapons or other contraband material into a correctional facility can be charged with a felony. People who simply fly drones near prisons can be charged with misdemeanors. North Carolina legislators approved the new law earlier in July to prevent illegal items from making it inside any of the state’s correctional facilities. Prior to the legislation, there were several instances of drones flying near prisons including two incidents in which drones with contraband were found. In both cases, correctional staff confiscated the materials and the drones before they reached inmates.
