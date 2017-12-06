Subscribe to our Content

« NC Winter Weather Preparedness Week | Main | TV and Tools Taken »
Wednesday
Dec062017

Break-Ins and Thefts

DateWednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11:43AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a number of break-ins and thefts.  In Ferguson, a victim reported someone forcibly entered their residence.  Some cash and prescription medication were stolen.  In North Wilkesboro, a house was forcibly entered while the owner was away.  A Dell computer was the only reported stolen in that theft.  A car parked at a residence on Dowell Ridge Road was entered.  They heard something about 4am and went to check but did not see anyone.  The next morning, the victim found that their car title and cellphone were stolen from the vehicle.  No suspects were listed with either theft; the Sheriff's Office is investigating.

