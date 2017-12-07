Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkesboro Sinkhole Discussion | Main | NC Winter Weather Preparedness Week »
Thursday
Dec072017

NC Computer Science Education Week

DateThursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:33AM

To help promote a strong workforce to make sure North Carolina is prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow, Governor Roy Cooper has declared December 4-10, 2017, Computer Science Education Week. For Computer Science Education Week, Governor Cooper will join middle school students at a Google-sponsored science coding workshop today in Charlotte. In North Carolina, there are currently more than 16,000 open computing jobs. However, in 2015, just under 1,300 postsecondary students graduated with computer science degrees in NC. In addition, fewer than 6,000 K-12 students are enrolled in a computer science course. “Computer programming skills are critical for many 21st century jobs,” Gov. Cooper said. 

 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.