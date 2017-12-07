NC Computer Science Education Week
To help promote a strong workforce to make sure North Carolina is prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow, Governor Roy Cooper has declared December 4-10, 2017, Computer Science Education Week. For Computer Science Education Week, Governor Cooper will join middle school students at a Google-sponsored science coding workshop today in Charlotte. In North Carolina, there are currently more than 16,000 open computing jobs. However, in 2015, just under 1,300 postsecondary students graduated with computer science degrees in NC. In addition, fewer than 6,000 K-12 students are enrolled in a computer science course. “Computer programming skills are critical for many 21st century jobs,” Gov. Cooper said.
