NC Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Governor Roy Cooper has declared Dec. 3 – 9, 2017 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week and is urging North Carolinians to plan, prepare and be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather in the months ahead. North Carolina’s proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf Stream can make winter weather patterns difficult to predict. It is important to monitor changing weather conditions by monitoring local media carefully. To get ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to: Always keep at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food in your home; Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights; Properly vent kerosene heaters and do not burn charcoal indoors; and store an emergency kit in your vehicle.
