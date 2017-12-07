Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Computer Science Education Week | Main | Break-Ins and Thefts »
Thursday
Dec072017

NC Winter Weather Preparedness Week

DateThursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:32AM

Governor Roy Cooper has declared Dec. 3 – 9, 2017 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week and is urging North Carolinians to plan, prepare and be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather in the months ahead. North Carolina’s proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf Stream can make winter weather patterns difficult to predict. It is important to monitor changing weather conditions by monitoring local media carefully. To get ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to: Always keep at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food in your home; Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights; Properly vent kerosene heaters and do not burn charcoal indoors; and store an emergency kit in your vehicle. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.