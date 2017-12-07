Two Cars Down Embankment This Week
Two cars went down embankments this week in two separate wrecks in which one was injured and one was not. In a wreck Monday afternoon, a woman went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled down an embankment off Mtn Valley Church Road. The driver, Elizabeth Baker, was uninjured but was charged with failure to maintain lane control. In a second wreck Tuesday morning. a car on Hwy 268 went off the road, went airborne, and went down an embankment into a creek. The driver, Terry Spears, was pinned in the vehicle. She was taken to Wilkes Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Spears was charged with DWI, failure to maintain lane control, and no seatbelt.
Reader Comments