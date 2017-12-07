Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec072017

Two Cars Down Embankment This Week

DateThursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:35AM

Two cars went down embankments this week in two separate wrecks in which one was injured and one was not.  In a wreck Monday afternoon, a woman went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled down an embankment off Mtn Valley Church Road.  The driver, Elizabeth Baker, was uninjured but was charged with failure to maintain lane control.  In a second wreck Tuesday morning. a car on Hwy 268 went off the road, went airborne, and went down an embankment into a creek.  The driver, Terry Spears, was pinned in the vehicle.  She was taken to Wilkes Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  Spears was charged with DWI, failure to maintain lane control, and no seatbelt.

