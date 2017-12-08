Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec082017

CLOSINGS

DateFriday, December 8, 2017 at 11:49AM

CLOSINGS  12-08-17

Wilkes County Schools                   Closing at 12:30

Millers Creek Christian School         Closing at 12:30

Wilkes Adap                          Closing at 12:30

Wilkes Senior Center             Closing at Noon

Wilkes Rec Basketball Saturday        Cancelled

Lincoln Heights Yard Sale  & Bingo  Cancelled

Christmas Cinderella at Stone Center--Friday night show cancelled 

Wilkesboro United Methodist Men's Christmas Dinner tonight rescheduled for Dec 15

North Wilkesboro Town Hall Closing at 1pm

Wilkes Clerk of Court Closing at 2pm

Wilkes County Offices closing at 1:30

Live Nativity at DeHart Bap Ch cancelled for tonight

North Wilkes at West Wilkes basketball game rescheduled for Monday

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central cancelled

Communities in Schools--It's a Wonderful Life at Liberty Theatre--4pm and 7pm only; 9pm cancelled--bring stocking stuffers

Calvary Bap Ch Live Nativity postponed until Saturday and Sunday 6:30 each night

Foothills Free Medical Clinic for tomorrow cancelled and rescheduled for next Saturday Dec 16

 

