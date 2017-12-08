CLOSINGS
CLOSINGS 12-08-17
Wilkes County Schools Closing at 12:30
Millers Creek Christian School Closing at 12:30
Wilkes Adap Closing at 12:30
Wilkes Senior Center Closing at Noon
Wilkes Rec Basketball Saturday Cancelled
Lincoln Heights Yard Sale & Bingo Cancelled
Christmas Cinderella at Stone Center--Friday night show cancelled
Wilkesboro United Methodist Men's Christmas Dinner tonight rescheduled for Dec 15
North Wilkesboro Town Hall Closing at 1pm
Wilkes Clerk of Court Closing at 2pm
Wilkes County Offices closing at 1:30
Live Nativity at DeHart Bap Ch cancelled for tonight
North Wilkes at West Wilkes basketball game rescheduled for Monday
East Wilkes at Wilkes Central cancelled
Communities in Schools--It's a Wonderful Life at Liberty Theatre--4pm and 7pm only; 9pm cancelled--bring stocking stuffers
Calvary Bap Ch Live Nativity postponed until Saturday and Sunday 6:30 each night
Foothills Free Medical Clinic for tomorrow cancelled and rescheduled for next Saturday Dec 16
Reader Comments