Friday
Dec082017

NC Wildlife Public Hearings

DateFriday, December 8, 2017 at 11:37AM

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2018-19 seasons. The comment period will be open from Dec. 1 until Feb. 1, 2018. Comments may be submitted online, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org. Some proposed changes of interest to deer hunters statewide will:  Establish five deer season zones and Change season length and time frames. The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the Commission is conducting across the state in January.  The closest to Wilkes is January 18 at pm at Elkin High School.

