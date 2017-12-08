Public Help Requested: Local Break-In Info
The Wilkesboro Police Dept has posted a request for the public's help on Facebook concerning a couple of business break-ins: On November 23rd about 2:50 am, the front door of Hibbett Sports was broken out with a rock and property was taken. On November 29th at midnight, the front of Bestway Rental was broken out by a rock and a television was taken. If you have information concerning these crimes, you may be eligible for a reward. You may remain anonymous when you call Wilkes Crimestoppers at 336-667-8900 or WPD at 336-667-7277.
