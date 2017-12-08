Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Vehicle Break-ins while in Driveway | Main | Business Mailbox Damaged and Mail Stolen »
Friday
Dec082017

Public Help Requested: Local Break-In Info

DateFriday, December 8, 2017 at 11:43AM

The Wilkesboro Police Dept has posted a request for the public's help on Facebook concerning a couple of business break-ins:  On November 23rd about 2:50 am, the front door of Hibbett Sports was broken out with a rock and property was taken. On November 29th at midnight, the front of Bestway Rental was broken out by a rock and a television was taken. If you have information concerning these crimes, you may be eligible for a reward. You may remain anonymous when you call Wilkes Crimestoppers at 336-667-8900 or WPD at 336-667-7277.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.