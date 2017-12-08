Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec082017

Vehicle Break-ins while in Driveway

Friday, December 8, 2017

Wilkesboro Police are investigating a couple of vehicle break-ins at the same house.  The victim reports his truck and his wife's car was entered while parked in their driveway.  A Glock .380 pistol, a pocketbook, checkbooks, debit card, and personal papers were taken.  Stolen property was valued at $460.  The debit card was already used twice before the victims could get payment stopped at the bank.  Police are checking with the stores where the debit card was used.  Charges are pending further investigation.

