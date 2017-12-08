Subscribe to our Content

Dec082017

Wilkes County Schools Calendar Update

Friday, December 8, 2017

Listen up students and parents of Wilkes, there has been a change to the original school calendar. Just a reminder, the academic calendar was revised on 11/3/17. As a result, December 20th is now a regular student day. The Christmas break begins December 21 for Wilkes County Schools. On Thursday, December 21st, there will be early dismissal with elementary schools and WECHS dismissing at 12:30pm, and middle and high schools dismissing at 1:00pm.

