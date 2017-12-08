Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec082017

Wilkes Museum Christmas Open House--Saturday

DateFriday, December 8, 2017 at 11:40AM

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House tomorrow, Saturday, December 9th from 10am until 4pm.  The museum, Old Jail, and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season and light refreshments will be offered throughout the day. Enjoy musical entertainment by various artists, open hearth cooking demonstrations at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home, Tours of the Old Jail and candle dipping demonstrations. Also, a special book signing by Janice Cole Hopkins. The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro.

