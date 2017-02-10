Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb102017

County Commissioners Discuss High Number in Foster Care

Friday, February 10, 2017

With both the state and county reporting very high Foster Care numbers, many are asking what can be done.  At the County Commissioners' meeting this week, the Wilkes DSS gave their monthly report and listed 211 in Foster Care in Wilkes compared to 185 at the same time last year.  Commissioner Gary Blevins asked DSS Director John Blevins if there was an easy answer to keeping more Wilkes children in Foster Care inside the County.  Currently, 51 children are placed inside the county with 85 placed in other areas.  Commissioner Eddie Settle asked how Wilkes compared to other counties in the number of foster homes available.  Director Blevins said we had a lower number, but they had received 4 applications in the past month.  Commissioner Gambill asked about funding for foster parents, and Director Blevins said Wilkes paid more than most.  The Wilkes Commissioners briefly discussed other options including another facility locally to house foster children.  No decisions were made at this  week's meeting.

