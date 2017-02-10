Fire Investigation Concludes: Cause Undetermined
After the investigation was concluded, the fire has been ruled undetermined. 3WC News spoke with Chief Jason Smithey this week about a January 31st fire at a local business. Wilkesboro Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Ward and Ward Properties at 23:45:34 on January 31, 2017 with our first truck arriving just 2 minutes later. On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear north side of the building. Damage to the structure was heavy in the area of where it began and throughout the first floor with less severe damage to the second floor. Damage was estimated at approximately $200,000. One Wilkesboro Firefighter was injured due to a fall. He was treated and released from WRMC that night. After a thorough investigation, Chief Smithey says they have ruled the fire as an undermined. A total of 38 personnel responded from Wilkesboro FD, North Wilkesboro FD, Broadway FD, and Wilkes Rescue Squad.
