Foxx On Higher Education
The House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), held a hearing this week to examine America’s higher education system and to discuss possible reforms to improve the Higher Education Act. Witnesses agreed —some of the challenges with the higher education system, include rising costs, an overly complex federal student aid system, and graduates who are underprepared for today’s workforce. As the higher education committee moves forward, Chairwoman Foxx emphasized the need for commonsense reforms to address these challenges and ensure all Americans have the opportunity to obtain a higher education.
Reader Comments