Friday
Feb102017

NC Hwy Patrol Swearing in Ceremony

DateFriday, February 10, 2017 at 11:18AM

The Department of Public Safety along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the official swearing in ceremony for Colonel Glenn McNeill, commander of the NCSHP.  McNeill, who has served with the organization since 1994, will be the 27th commander since the Patrol’s inception in 1929. Governor Roy Cooper and Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks, along with other state officials will be on hand for this historic event. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. today, at the State Capitol in Raleigh.

