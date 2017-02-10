Wilkesboro Fire Dept Gets New Fire Truck
The Town of Wilkesboro Fire Department recently took delivery of a new fire truck. The truck is a new “Rescue-Pumper.” The truck was purchased from Commonwealth Fire Equipment of Winchester, VA and built by 4 Guys Fire, Inc., of Myersdale, PA. at a cost of $527,080. The truck is built on a 2016 Spartan Gladiator chassis, four door cab with seating for 6 firefighters, powered by a Cummins 450 horsepower diesel engine. Other features include a 600 gallon water tank capacity. In 2015, a committee was put together and tasked with designing a new fire truck with objectives being a cost-effective, simple design that is easy to maintain and best responsive to the terrain of the town. Designated as Engine 2201, the truck will go into service around the first of March upon completion of mandatory training by staff. The new truck replaces the old Ladder 2204 that has been in service since 1978.
