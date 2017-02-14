Critical Care Ambulance in Wilkes
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem is expanding critical care locally with an ambulance now based at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. A 3-person team has staffed the critical care ambulance since the first of the year. The critical care ambulance based at WRMC and the existing 24/7 ambulance based in Winston-Salem are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s critical care transport services which also include AirCare helicopters based in Elkin, Davidson, and Henry County, Va.
