Head Pinned in Wreck
A man was trapped with his head under the vehicle in a one-vehicle wreck yesterday afternoon. According to Trooper Hall of the NC Hwy Patrol, 66 year old James Michael Dimmette of Ronda was traveling in a 1998 Toyota Truck on Hwy 268 near Rock Creek Road when he went of the road to the right, hit an embankment, and overturned multiple times. Dimmette was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown through a window leaving his head pinned between the truck and the ground. He was airlifted to Baptist and was in critical but stable condition. Trooper Hall said he did not know if a medical condition or another reason caused him to run off the road.
