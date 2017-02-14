Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Feb142017

NC Grants for Specialty Crops

DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:20AM

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 15.  The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. “In 2016, we awarded more than $1 million for 11 projects across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. The department will accept grant requests ranging from $20,000 to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. The application deadline is 5 p.m., March 15. For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncagr.gov/markets/scgrant/

