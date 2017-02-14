Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Feb142017

Ruth's Salads Re-Call

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Ruth’s Salads Charlotte, NC is expanding the recall of Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, SC.  The products involved include: Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 7oz; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; and Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz. All lot numbers are included in this recall.  The products are packed in plastic containers and labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC”.  The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

