Ruth's Salads Re-Call
Ruth’s Salads Charlotte, NC is expanding the recall of Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, SC. The products involved include: Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 7oz; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; and Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz. All lot numbers are included in this recall. The products are packed in plastic containers and labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC”. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Reader Comments