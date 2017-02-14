T3LC of Wilkes Hands Out Grant Funding
The Youth Philanthropy Board of the Wilkes County Schools, T3LC (Time, Talent, Treasure, Leading to Change), will give grant awards to nine local groups totaling $7,500 for youth-led projects in Wilkes. Winners include: Nichols for Kids Fund--$2,000; United Teens in Action– Service Project to “Share the Love" at an assisted living facility $576; Pilgrim Outreach Youth Project for food pantry $1994; Wilkes Central Exceptional Children’s Prom-$ 1,000; North Wilkesboro Elementary School – a snack pantry for under privileged youth $ 500; East Wilkes High School- create outdoor space for students --$1,000; Central Wilkes Middle School Drug Busters- $ 125; West Wilkes Middle School-Knights Drug Abuse and Bulling Prevention- $ 205; and North Wilkes Middle School- Jaguars Substance Use Prevention Team- $ 100. This is the tenth year of youth grant-making board, comprised of high school students from all Wilkes County High Schools.
