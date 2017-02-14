Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Critical Care Ambulance in Wilkes | Main | Ruth's Salads Re-Call »
Tuesday
Feb142017

T3LC of Wilkes Hands Out Grant Funding

DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:23AM

The Youth Philanthropy Board of the Wilkes County Schools, T3LC (Time, Talent, Treasure, Leading to Change), will give grant awards to nine local groups totaling $7,500 for youth-led projects in Wilkes. Winners include:  Nichols for Kids Fund--$2,000; United Teens in Action– Service Project to “Share the Love" at an assisted living facility $576; Pilgrim Outreach Youth Project for food pantry $1994; Wilkes Central Exceptional Children’s Prom-$ 1,000; North Wilkesboro Elementary School – a snack pantry for under privileged youth $ 500; East Wilkes High School- create outdoor space for students --$1,000; Central Wilkes Middle School Drug Busters- $ 125; West Wilkes Middle School-Knights Drug Abuse and Bulling Prevention- $ 205; and North Wilkes Middle School- Jaguars Substance Use Prevention Team- $ 100. This is the tenth year of youth grant-making board, comprised of high school students from all Wilkes County High Schools. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.