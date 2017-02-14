Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Feb142017

Voter Fraud Conviction in NC

DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:19AM

A Haywood County Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted 52-year-old Dewey George Gidcumb Jr. of voting twice in North Carolina’s March 2016 primary, a Class I felony. Gidcumb, a Haywood County resident, voted in the Republican primary during the early voting period, then again on Election Day. He received a suspended prison sentence of five to 15 months, 12 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of community service and a $100 fine, plus court costs. The Haywood County Board of Elections first uncovered the possible crime and forwarded it to the State Board of Elections. The jury determined that Gidcumb not only voted twice, but that he did so with intent to commit a fraud, which is required under state law in such cases.

