Tuesday
Feb142017

Wilkes Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:25AM

Wilkes County Hall of Fame Governing Board would like to announce the fourth class of inductees. The Class of 2017 Wilkes County Hall of Fame Inductees are:  1. William Fletcher Absher, Jr.; 2. James Neilsen Andrews; 3.  Earl Thomas Eller; 4. Thomas Cameron “Cam” Finley; 5. Robert Hege; 6. Maurice Benfield “Ben” Phillips; 7. Larry D. Stone; and 8.  James “Jim“ Bradley Wilcox The eight inductees were chosen from over fifty-five nominees will be inducted on Thursday, May 25, 2017 in The Stone Family Center for Performing Arts at 613 Cherry Street, North Wilkesboro. Larry Stone, Jr. will again be our master of ceremonies.  

