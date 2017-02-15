Expanding Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing an expansion of the Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge’s acquisition boundary, an area in which the refuge is authorized to purchase land from willing landowners. Public meetings were held in January in Halifax, Northampton, Martin, Bertie and Washington counties in NC to inform landowners and others interested in the project. Information is available on the Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge web site www.fws.gov/refuge/roanoke_river. Comments on the preliminary phase of the project will be received until March 3, 2017.
