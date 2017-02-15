Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Feb152017

Multiple Stolen Vehicles in Wilkes

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of cars locally in the past week.  The first report is from Greenhorn Road in Roaring River.  The victim reported that she left her 2003 Buick Century parked under her carport but it was gone the next day.  There is only one set of keys and the owner still has them.  The vehicle was left unlocked and may have been hot-wired.  Then a vehicle owner on Windy Lane in Traphill reported the theft of her Nissan Sentra.  As in the other report, the car was parked at the home overnight in the driveway but gone by the next morning.  There is no word on suspects in either of those thefts.  And finally, a Wilkes woman left her Hyunda Elantra at a friend's house in Wilkesboro.  When she returned, the car was gone.  The Sheriff's Office is investigating all the vehicle thefts.

