Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« House Fire in Moravian Falls | Main | Hugh Chatham Hospital Free Health Screening »
Wednesday
Feb152017

Sheriff's Office Looking for Car Thief

DateWednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:26PM

On the Wilkes Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, help from the public is requested in a recent theft.  As 3WC News reported:  On February 06, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a larceny of a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (N.C. Registration PH292E) from the Dollar General parking lot on Country Club Road in Moravian Falls at approximately 1:00 p.m. The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot while the owner was inside the store. The offender in this case was seen walking around the parking lot. He was described as a white male 5’7” to 5’9” with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans, boots, dark colored jacket with hood and ball cap. The suspect was carrying a black duffle bag and had been seen walking around the Moravian Falls area days prior to the larceny. If you have any information as to the identity of the suspect or the location of the vehicle, contact the Sheriff's Office at 336-838-9111 or Wilkes County Crime Stoppers at 336-667-2900

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.