Sheriff's Office Looking for Car Thief
On the Wilkes Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, help from the public is requested in a recent theft. As 3WC News reported: On February 06, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a larceny of a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (N.C. Registration PH292E) from the Dollar General parking lot on Country Club Road in Moravian Falls at approximately 1:00 p.m. The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot while the owner was inside the store. The offender in this case was seen walking around the parking lot. He was described as a white male 5’7” to 5’9” with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans, boots, dark colored jacket with hood and ball cap. The suspect was carrying a black duffle bag and had been seen walking around the Moravian Falls area days prior to the larceny. If you have any information as to the identity of the suspect or the location of the vehicle, contact the Sheriff's Office at 336-838-9111 or Wilkes County Crime Stoppers at 336-667-2900
Reader Comments