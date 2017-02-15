Taken from Locked Truck
Was a key used by someone to get in the truck and steal property? Wilkesboro Police are investigating a theft from a tractor-trailer. The driver left the truck parked the College Street side of Tyson on the 6th and returned yesterday to leave for a trip. As he entered the truck, he saw that several items were stolen including a Dell Laptop, GPS, Dash cam, clothing, and a headset. Stolen property is valued at $1900. The truck doors were locked like the driver left them; however, he said that there are multiple sets of keys for these company trucks. Police are checking surveillance videos. There is no word on suspects.
