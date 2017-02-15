Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Feb152017

Taken from Locked Truck

DateWednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:29PM

Was a key used by someone to get in the truck and steal property?  Wilkesboro Police are investigating a theft from a tractor-trailer.  The driver left the truck parked the College Street side of Tyson on the 6th and returned yesterday to leave for a trip.  As he entered the truck, he saw that several items were stolen including a Dell Laptop, GPS, Dash cam, clothing, and a headset.  Stolen property is valued at $1900.  The truck doors were locked like the driver left them; however, he said that there are multiple sets of keys for these company trucks.  Police are checking surveillance videos.  There is no word on suspects. 

