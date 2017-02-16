Subscribe to our Content

 

Gun on School Grounds in Wilkes

DateThursday, February 16, 2017 at 11:54AM

A 10-year-old brought a gun to school this week in Wilkes.  According to David Carson with the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, the gun was not loaded and no one was threatened.  The gun was seen inside a backpack of a student at Ronda Clingman Elementary. Carson says since Wilkes has a Zero Tolerance Policy of guns at school, the District Attorney is also contacted concerning charges against the child and/or the parents.  Carson told 3WC News that possible charges are pending.

