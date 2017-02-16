Lowe's Hiring Hundreds in Wilkes
One of the biggest employers in the area is hiring locally. Lowe’s Home Improvement announced yesterday they will hire 600 people in Wilkesboro. It’s part of a larger plan to hire 1700 nationwide by October. New employees are to assist customers who call or email Lowe’s with process orders, schedule repairs, or ask questions about specific products. Job requirements include: computer proficiency and customer service experience. The Wilkesboro center will also hire service and production coordinators, field project specialists, supervisors and managers to add to the current 2000 employees already employed locally.
