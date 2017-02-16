On the Road in March with Merlefest
MerleFest, the popular music festival founded by the legendary Doc Watson, offers music lovers a sneak peek of this spring's festival when MerleFest On the Road tours throughout the Southeast including NC, Va, Ga, and Tenn. during March. The tour will feature select artists that will to perform at MerleFest 2017 or have performed previously at the festival. MerleFest 2017 will take place from April 27-30 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The MerleFest website (www.merlefest.org) provides additional information about the festival, including lineup and artists details and the opportunity to purchase tickets.
