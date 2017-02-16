Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb162017

WCC Lockdown Drill Successful

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Wilkes Community College, assisted by local and state law enforcement agencies, conducted a lockdown drill and test of the WCC emergency notification system on Tuesday, February 14. The drill was successful and provided vital information on how college officials can strengthen emergency response efforts. Local and state law enforcement agencies participated in the drill. A de-briefing took place following the drill so that participating law enforcement officers could share what they saw happening during the drill in order to recognize weaknesses and find solutions to strengthen the process.

