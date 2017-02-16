Wilkes--21st Century County and ACT Certified
Wilkes County was recently certified as a 21st Century County in N.C. and named an ACT Certified Work Ready Community (CWRC). Part of the criteria for the certification was a county high school graduation rate toward 94 percent along with commitment from county leaders and local employers. The Wilkes Economic Development Corporation initiated the process in 2016. Meaghan Lewis with the N.C. Chamber Foundation presented the certificate to Dan Little, President of the Wilkes EDC. The NC Works Certified Work Ready Community Initiative is a collaborative effort between workforce development partners, including the Office of Governor, the NC Chamber, the NC College System, and other state agencies.
