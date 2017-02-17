Subscribe to our Content

 

Friday
Feb172017

Carolina Farm Credit: NC Hurricane Recovery

Friday, February 17, 2017

Carolina Farm Credit, in conjunction with AgCarolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit, are proud to announce the donation of $10,640 from employees and directors for Hurricane Matthew relief efforts in North Carolina. A “Jeans for a Cause” fundraiser was available to employees and directors during the fourth quarter of 2016.  Participating employees paid five dollars each Friday to wear jeans with proceeds being donated to Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.  Carolina Farm Credit Directors donated $100 each at their December board meeting. Over 235 employees and directors participated in the fundraiser throughout the state of North Carolina. 

