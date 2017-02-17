Foxx: What a Difference an Election Makes
Congresswoman Foxx says: What a difference an election can make. For eight years, families and small businesses have lived with the consequences of failed policies and failed leadership. They have endured job growth that is sluggish, wages that are largely flat, college costs that continue to rise and health care costs that are still skyrocketing. However, it is a new year with new leadership, and as Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Foxx says she looks forward to rolling back the regulatory onslaught that is crushing schools, states, employers and working families. Working with the new administration, we will rein in the regulatory state. Foxx said: We will remind those employed by the federal government that they work for the American people, not the other way around.
Reader Comments