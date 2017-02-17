NC State Troopers Save A Woman's Life
Four State Troopers heroic actions saved the life of a young female in Henderson County on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Trooper Christopher Jeffries was on routine patrol when he was approached by motorist advising of a young female standing on the overpass of U.S. 25 which crosses over I-26. After requesting assistance, Trooper Jefferies approached the female. Seeing the woman was upset and crying profusely and placing his own life at risk, Jeffries seized an opportunity to grab the female’s arm to keep her from falling. Three other Troopers were on scene to help get the woman off the overpass and to stop traffic during the incident. The female was placed into the custody of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office where she was provided further assistance.
Reader Comments