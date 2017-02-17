WCC Foundation Fundraiser Nets $14,000
The Wilkes Community College Foundation hosted a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance on Saturday, February 11, in the Lakey Ballroom at the John A. Walker Community Center. Proceeds from the event netted approximately $14,000 that will benefit the Health Sciences Center Capital Campaign. Students took an active role in this fundraising event. Established in 1965, Wilkes Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System and is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. For more information on making a donation to the WCC Foundation contact the Wilkes Community College Development Office at 336-838-6491.
Reader Comments