Friday
Feb172017

WCC Foundation Fundraiser Nets $14,000

DateFriday, February 17, 2017 at 11:15AM

The Wilkes Community College Foundation hosted a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance on Saturday, February 11, in the Lakey Ballroom at the John A. Walker Community Center. Proceeds from the event netted approximately $14,000 that will benefit the Health Sciences Center Capital Campaign. Students took an active role in this fundraising event.  Established in 1965, Wilkes Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System and is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond.  For more information on making a donation to the WCC Foundation contact the Wilkes Community College Development Office at 336-838-6491.  

