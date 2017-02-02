Theft of Batteries
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of batteries. A Sheriff's Deputy was at the Intersection of Boss Blackburn Road and Greenhorn Road when he was flagged down by the owner of a logging company. The man said that he has a logging outfit that was working in that area. Sometime while the workers were not there someone took 5 batteries out of their logging equipment. The stolen property is valued at 600 dollars. There is a suspect in this theft and charges are pending.
