Thursday
Feb022017

Theft of Batteries

DateThursday, February 2, 2017 at 11:23AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of batteries. A Sheriff's Deputy was at the Intersection of Boss Blackburn Road and Greenhorn Road when he was flagged down by the owner of a logging company.  The man said that he has a logging outfit that was working in that area.  Sometime while the workers were not there someone took 5 batteries out of their logging equipment.  The stolen property is valued at 600 dollars.  There is a suspect in this theft and charges are pending.

