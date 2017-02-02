Wilkesboro Business Fire
A business in Wilkesboro was severely damaged in a fire early yesterday morning. According to the report, Wilkesboro Fire Dept was dispatched just before midnight Tuesday to Ward & Ward Properties on Cherry Street. Firefighters from Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Broadway were on the scene until nearly 3am. One firefighter received minor injuries from a fall; no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The main building of Ward & Ward was gutted by the fire. They will be continuing to operate their business out of a second building on the Cherry Street property.
