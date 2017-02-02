Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Foxx on Healthcare Meeting | Main | Theft of Batteries »
Thursday
Feb022017

Wilkesboro Business Fire

DateThursday, February 2, 2017 at 11:23AM

A business in Wilkesboro was severely damaged in a fire early yesterday morning.  According to the report, Wilkesboro Fire Dept was dispatched just before midnight Tuesday to Ward & Ward Properties on Cherry Street.  Firefighters from Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Broadway were on the scene until nearly 3am.  One firefighter received minor injuries from a fall; no other injuries were reported.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  The main building of Ward & Ward was gutted by the fire.  They will be continuing to operate their business out of a second building on the Cherry Street property.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.