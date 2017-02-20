Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb202017

Wilkes Man Arrested for Murdering Brother

DateMonday, February 20, 2017 at 11:49AM

A Wilkes man was arrested for murder over the weekend. On Saturday, February 18, about 4am, the Wilkes County Communications Center received a 911 call from 59 year old Bryan Keith Hendren who stated that his brother was on his way to his home, and he was going to kill his brother.  The male caller also stated that he would be awaiting for Deputies and would be cooperative when they arrived.  Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1285 Mt. Sinai road and arrived 10-12 minutes later to find the victim, Barney M. (Benny) Hendren age 63, deceased lying in the driveway of the home.  The victim appeared to have suffered a single shotgun wound to the chest.  Bryan Keith Hendren was sitting on his porch awaiting the Deputies.  This incident appears to have been caused by a domestic dispute over land that the two had inherited.  Bryan Keith Hendren was cooperative with Deputies and is currently in the Wilkes County Jail under a $250,000.00 bond after being charged with one count of Murder.  The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

