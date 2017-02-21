12 WCC Instructors Complete CORE
Twelve Wilkes Community College instructors completed a semester-long instruction, CORE (Collaborative Online Reflective Experience), to apply best practices in online learning. The CORE approach was developed by WCC as part of its Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). All colleges accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) are required to develop a QEP as part of their reaffirmation. Wilkes Community College was reaffirmed in June 2016. According to WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox, “Wilkes Community College is committed to offering quality online courses, and the CORE approach promotes the highest of online course standards..."
