2-Year-Old Shot in Wilkes
A 2-year-old child from Wilkes was airlifted to Brenner's due to a gunshot wound in the chest. Sunday evening the Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin. A child had been brought in by the parents who said the child found a .380 handgun in the car and accidentally shot himself. The child was airlifted to Brenner's. The incident happened on Chuckwood Road in Thurmond. No charges have been filed yet; the investigation is ongoing.
