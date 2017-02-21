Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Feb212017

Catawba County / South African Porn Connection

DateTuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:21AM

On Tuesday, the South African Police Service in Pretoria charged parents of a 14-year-old girl with multiple sex crimes discovered by the State Bureau of Investigation through a Catawba County child pornography case.  The SBI Computer Crimes Unit received information about a North Carolina man who was allegedly soliciting someone to engage in sex acts with his six-year-old niece.  Working with Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte, the SBI was led to a suspect in Catawba County. Then HSI agents traced the activity to Port Elizabeth, South Africa. On Feb. 14, the girl was located by HSI. The South African Police Service arrested those involved in the pornography case which had a connection to a man in Catawba County.

