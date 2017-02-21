Foxx Votes to Give Power Back to States
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., last week voted in favor of a resolution of disapproval that blocks an Obama regulation which forced states to include abortion providers as recipients of grant funding. Under the Congressional Review Act, Congress may pass a resolution of disapproval to prevent, with the full force of the law, a federal agency from implementing a rule without congressional authorization. Last week the House approved five resolutions of disapproval, in addition to the eight it has already passed in the 115th Congress, to undo the most harmful aspects of President Obama's administration including forcing states to include abortion providers with funds.
