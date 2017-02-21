Threatening and With a Sword
She tried to attack her room-mate with a sword and then threatened to kill her room-mate for calling police. Wilkesboro Police were called to a disturbance at River Street Apartments. The two women inside had been in an argument with one threatening the other with a Samurai sword. The woman was unharmed and wasn't going to press charges, but as the Police were leaving, the one who had the sword, threatened to kill her room-mate for calling Police. Myint Aung of Wilkesboro was arrested and charged with communicating threats.
