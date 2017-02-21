Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb212017

Wilkesboro PD Gets NC Special Olympics Award

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:30AM

Wilkesboro Police Department was awarded the Gold Medal designation by NC Special Olympics this month for fundraising efforts in 2016. The Wilkesboro PD thanks everyone who donated, bought merchandise, or participated in events to provide opportunities for those served by the NC Special Olympics. Officer Bradley Dancy and Officer Donald Caudle were present to accept the award in Pinehurst. Currently, Wilkesboro Police Department has 2017 NC Torch Run for Special Olympics fundraising t-shirts for sale! If you would like to help in their fundraising efforts for Special Olympics this year by getting a T-shirt, call the Wilkesboro PD at 336-667-7277 

