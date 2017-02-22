Subscribe to our Content

 

Lowe's Hiring and Firing

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

While in the midst of hiring, they also did some firing. Lowe’s Home Improvement announced recently that they will be hiring people for 600 jobs at the contact center and central production operations in Wilkesboro. These new jobs were announced last Thursday at Lowe’s Companies Inc.  Then, Tuesday Lowes's announced the elimination of about 70 jobs at its customer support center in Wilkesboro as part of the latest phase of a company-wide restructuring which will also eliminate 430 corporate office positions at Lowe’s headquarters in Mooresville. Those who found out yesterday that they are no longer employed will receive a severance package and may be eligible to apply for other jobs within the company.

