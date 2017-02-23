Baptist Medical: Smallest Pacemaker
Wake Forest Baptist Medical now offers the world's smallest pace maker. It is a miniature wireless pacemaker recently approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). About 93 percent smaller than traditional devices, it is the world’s smallest and the first “leadless” pacemaker to be approved for use in the US. Conventional pacemakers are placed under the skin near the collarbone and connected to the heart by lead wires running through a vein. The Micra’s smaller size, however, allows it to be implanted directly in the heart’s right ventricle in a minimally invasive procedure. Wake Forest Baptist is the only hospital in the region currently offering the Micra pacemaker.
