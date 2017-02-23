Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Fire Dept Advised to Check Hose Safety | Main | Lowe's Hiring and Firing »
Thursday
Feb232017

Baptist Medical: Smallest Pacemaker

DateThursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:00AM

Wake Forest Baptist Medical now offers the world's smallest pace maker.  It is a miniature wireless pacemaker recently approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). About 93 percent smaller than traditional devices, it is the world’s smallest and the first “leadless” pacemaker to be approved for use in the US. Conventional pacemakers are placed under the skin near the collarbone and connected to the heart by lead wires running through a vein. The Micra’s smaller size, however, allows it to be implanted directly in the heart’s right ventricle in a minimally invasive procedure. Wake Forest Baptist is the only hospital in the region currently offering the Micra pacemaker.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.