Fire Dept Advised to Check Hose Safety
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) issued an attack fire hose safety bulletin this week reminding the fire service to purchase, maintain, inspect, remove and repair fire hose in accordance with NFPA standards. Thermal degradation of fire hose has been identified as a factor during fire hose failure incidents in recent years. Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org
