Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC Volunteer Recognition | Main | Baptist Medical: Smallest Pacemaker »
Thursday
Feb232017

Fire Dept Advised to Check Hose Safety

DateThursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:01AM

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) issued an attack fire hose safety bulletin this week reminding the fire service to purchase, maintain, inspect, remove and repair fire hose in accordance with NFPA  standards.  Thermal degradation of fire hose has been identified as a factor during fire hose failure incidents in recent years. Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.