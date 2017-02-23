WCC Volunteer Recognition
The Wilkes Community College 26th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception will be held on March 2 at the Walker Center on the Wilkes Campus. Everyone who volunteered for Wilkes Community College in 2016 is invited to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a meal, entertainment and the presentation of the Chloe Sturdivant Award of Appreciation for Volunteer Excellence. Volunteers provide support for every aspect of the college. For more information about the annual Volunteer Recognition Reception or volunteer opportunities at Wilkes Community College, call 336-838-6262.
